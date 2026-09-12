Instagram Fame Rocks 12-Year Marriage In Bhopal As Woman Seeks Divorce After Followers Praise Her Looks | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Social media praise has brought a 12-year-old marriage to the brink of divorce. Flattering comments by her social media followers have convinced a woman that her husband does not deserve a charming and beautiful woman like her and that they should separate.

The couple had married in 2014. The woman was from Bhopal, while her husband was from a joint business family in Indore.

After marriage, she shifted to her matrimonial home in Indore. Everything was going fine. The couple have an 11-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

A few years back, the woman developed an interest in making reels and posting them on her Instagram account. The response was good. The number of her followers increased.

There were a lot of comments, praising her looks and her charming personality. She realised after so many years of marriage that her husband was ugly and did not deserve her.

Quarrels began and the woman started making impossible demands. She insisted that her husband should buy a new house for her. The man refused. The woman then shifted to her parental home in Bhopal, along with her children.

The woman has approached the Bhopal Family Court, demanding maintenance for her and her children. She has also filed a divorce case and a complaint alleging harassment and domestic violence.

According to Shail Awasthi, who is counselling the couple at the Family Court, the man said that he had educated his wife - who was a school-goer at the time of their wedding - and had invested around Rs 4 lakh in a beauty parlour so that she could have an independent income.

He also said that he was as ugly or as handsome as he was at the time of the marriage.

But the woman is convinced that her husband doesn't deserve her. The woman is not ready to settle for anything except a divorce, with each of them taking responsibility for one of their children, Awasthi added.