Police, Congress Workers Clash During Rewa Protest; Tear Gas Fired In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between police and Congress workers in Rewa on Thursday during a protest over the death of a pregnant woman Kalpana Mishra and her newborn child at a government hospital in Rewa. Police fired tear gas shells after hundreds of Congress workers heading towards Sirmour Square allegedly tried to cross the barricades.

Jhabua MLA and Congress leader Vikrant Bhuria sustained an injury to his eye during the scuffle. He alleged that a policeman hit him in the eye with a baton.

Congress has been staging a protest at Agrasen Square for the past five days. On Thursday, hundreds of party workers and leaders marched from the protest site towards Sirmour Square, where Mishra’s father has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike for the last nine days demanding action.

Congress state president Jitu Patwari also reached Rewa. He first joined the protest and later went to meet Mishra’s father.

Following the clash, Patwari said all Congress MLAs would raise the Kalpana Mishra case in the Assembly. He also said the party would meet the Governor and the Chief Secretary and continue its fight for justice. According to police, Congress workers reached the barricading and attempted to break through it. Police personnel tried to stop them, following which a scuffle broke out between the two sides.

Junior doctors boycott OPD, elective services

Junior doctors at Shyam Shah Medical College and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa have announced withdrawal from OPD and all routine elective services, citing concerns over workplace safety and alleged incidents of violence and misbehaviour with doctors. The Junior Doctors Association (JDA) has demanded stronger security arrangements at the hospital, along with a one-attendant-per-patient rule. Following the decision, routine hospital services have been affected. However, the doctors said emergency, trauma and critical ICU services will continue so that patients in serious condition do not suffer.