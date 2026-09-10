Bhopal Municipal Corporation Reduces Daily Spot Fine Collection Target ₹ 3,000 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised the spot fine daily target to Rs 3,000 for the health teams of its 21 zones.

According to BMC officials, earlier, each zone was required to collect Rs 5,000 in fines daily. However, as most zones struggled to achieve the target, the civic body has reduced it to Rs 3,000.

The BMC health department can impose spot fines on people and establishments for violating cleanliness and waste-management norms.

Penalties are imposed for littering in public places, handing over mixed waste, using polythene, burning garbage, failing to keep separate dustbins, improper disposal of medical waste, selling meat in the open, dumping construction and demolition waste, and operating tandoors or furnaces at hotels, among other violations.

Officials said that several zones were even struggling to collect Rs 1,500 in daily spot fines, as the violators either didn t get identified or even the 'darogas' did not make any challan and kept the amount in their pockets.

The standard spot-fine limit is up to Rs 10,000, although the health department has imposed penalties of up to Rs 50,000 in some cases.

BMC's additional commissioner Aman Mishra has issued directions to all assistant health officers to ensure the target is met.