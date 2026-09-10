Road, Restaurants And Structures Found Near Kaliasot FTL During Day 5 Of Bhoj Wetland Survey In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the drone survey of Upper Lake concluded, the fifth day of ground-truthing of the Bhoj Wetland’s actual boundaries and Full Tank Level (FTL) brought several concerns to the fore, with permanent structures, commercial establishments and a road found within or close to the Kaliasot water-spread area.

The NGT-constituted special team also found boundary markers being installed for land plotting along the Kaliasot banks.

The team began its inspection around 11 am near WALMI, checking old FTL boundary markers and comparing their locations with the present water level. Water Resources Department officials also verified the positions of the boundary stones.

At Khudaganj village in Ward 26, water was found extending beyond several existing FTL markers.

The team also observed restaurants and other structures close to the water-spread area and documented their locations for verification against government records.

The most significant findings came from the Kaliasot area, where a road was found passing through the catchment zone.

Several restaurants and commercial structures were also located within or close to the wetland boundary.

Boundary markers allegedly being installed for plotting raised concerns over possible obstruction of natural drainage and water flow.

“Ground-truthing should establish old markers, actual water levels, FTL and natural water flow scientifically and legally to prevent exploitation of technical loopholes,” said petitioner Rashid Noor Khan.

Kerwa survey halted

The team could not conduct ground-truthing at Kerwa Dam as the reservoir has not reached its FTL.

Officials said ongoing bridge construction has resulted in continuous water outflow, preventing scientific verification of the FTL boundary.

A report on Kerwa’s FTL and related technical aspects will be submitted to the NGT on Sept 15, after which further survey work will be undertaken as directed by the tribunal.

Officialspeak

MP Pollution Control Board regional officer Nitesh Chaurasia said the Kaliasot ground-truthing had been completed, while further action at Kerwa would follow the NGT’s directions.