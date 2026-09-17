Quote Of The Day By PM Narendra Modi On His 76th Birthday: 'I Am Not A Pradhan Mantri, But A Pradhan Sevak' |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76 on September 17, 2026. Over the years, he has often spoken about public service, hard work, national development and overcoming challenges. On his birthday, here are some of his notable quotes that reflect his thoughts on leadership, perseverance and India’s growth.

“If you work 12 hours, I will work 13. If you work 14 hours, I will work 15 hours. Why? Because I am not a Pradhan Mantri, but a Pradhan Sevak [Prime Servant].”

Through this statement, Modi describes his approach to public office as one rooted in service. The quote emphasises his belief that leadership comes with responsibility and a commitment to working for the people.

“I believe that a government has only one religion — India first.”

The quote puts the idea of national interest at the centre of governance. It reflects Modi’s stated belief that the government’s primary focus should be the country and its citizens.

“My philosophy is to use the stones hurled at me to make a bridge for myself; I believe in proving my critics wrong through my work.”

The metaphor highlights the idea of turning criticism and obstacles into motivation. Rather than being held back by opposition, the quote emphasises responding through action and work.

“The progress of India is the destiny of one-sixth of humanity.”

The statement connects India’s development with the lives and aspirations of a vast section of the global population. It reflects the significance Modi places on India’s growth and its wider impact.