Quote Of The Day By Xi Jinping: ‘Chinese People Do Not Provoke Others, Nor Do We Shy Away From Trouble’ |

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on September 12, 2026, to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years and his first since the 2020 Galwan Valley military clash. Over the years, Xi has shared several thoughts on leadership, resilience, development and China’s role in the world. Here are some of his notable quotes:

“Happiness does not fall out of the blue and dreams will not come true by themselves.”

The quote highlights the importance of hard work and persistence. Xi suggests that achieving happiness or turning dreams into reality requires consistent effort rather than simply waiting for opportunities.

“Chinese people do not provoke others, nor do we shy away from trouble. As always, we grow in the wind and rain and get stronger through hard times.”

The statement reflects a message of resilience and confidence. It suggests that while China does not seek confrontation, it is prepared to face challenges and emerge stronger from difficult circumstances.

“China will always remain the builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and upholder of international order.”

Through this statement, Xi outlines his vision of China’s role on the global stage. He emphasises peace, development and maintaining the existing international framework.

“The right way forward for humanity is peaceful development and win-win cooperation.”

The quote stresses the importance of countries working together rather than competing through conflict. Xi presents cooperation and shared development as the preferred path for the future.

“Corruption could lead to the collapse of the Party and the downfall of the State.”

Xi's words underline the serious threat he believes corruption poses to governance and political stability. The statement calls attention to the need for accountability and efforts to curb corruption.