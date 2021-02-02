No announcement in Budget 2021-22: Govt employees warn of nationwide protest

New Delhi

The Government Employees National Confederation, an apex body of the central and state govt employees organisations, on Tuesday threatened a massive nationwide strike in protest of not a single announcement in the Budget for government employees causing disappointment and disillusionment.

A statement said all expectations of government employees were belied, and as a matter of fact the budget provides nothing to the staff of the government and the organised sectors. The govt running its show with the dissatisfied employees wi­ll have to pay dearly, it said.

Its general secretary Sadhu Singh threatened the govt to face a massive stir unless it declares soon the demands of the employees. He said the confederation condemns a disappointing budget for the common man, workers, govt employees and the jobless.