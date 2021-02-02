No announcement in Budget 2021-22: Govt employees warn of nationwide protest

New Delhi
The Government Employees National Confederation, an apex body of the central and state govt employees organisations, on Tuesday threatened a massive nationwide strike in protest of not a single announcement in the Budget for government employees causing disappointment and disillusionment.
A statement said all expectations of government employees were belied, and as a matter of fact the budget provides nothing to the staff of the government and the organised sectors. The govt running its show with the dissatisfied employees will have to pay dearly, it said.
Its general secretary Sadhu Singh threatened the govt to face a massive stir unless it declares soon the demands of the employees. He said the confederation condemns a disappointing budget for the common man, workers, govt employees and the jobless.