'No action was taken on my complaint': Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral lashes out at Delhi police

Naresh Gujral, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, on Thursday wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. In the letter, Gujral lashed out at the police after no action was taken on his complaint on Wednesday night.

"Last night, at around 11:30 pm, I received a desperate call from an acquaintance that he and 15 other Muslims were trapped in a house near Gonda Chowk in Maujpur, and that the mob outside was trying to break into the premises," Gujral wrote.

The Shiromani Akali Dal MP immediately dialled the police helpline to lodge a complaint. He even explained the urgency of the situation to the operator. At 11:43pm, he received a conformation from the Delhi Police that his compalint had been received.

However, the Delhi Police did not take any action on his complaint and those 16 individuals received no assistance. "If this is the situation when a MP makes a complaint personally, it is not surprising that certain parts of Delhi continue to burn while the police stands apathetically," he added.

Naresh Gujral, the son of former Prime Minister I K Gujral, urged the Commissioner to look into this matter "so that serious complaints receive urgent attention that they deserve and the situation in Delhi is brought under control expeditiosuly," he wrote.