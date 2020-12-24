Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan today

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan virtually on Thursday.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs 8,341 crores. Paving the way for the development of Rajasthan, these roads aim to enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state.