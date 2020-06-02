Nitin Gadkari assuages industry, states that migration of labour won't 'impact' industrial operations

Dismissing the fear of that migration of workers will impact industries once they start in full capacity, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said that the migrant workers only amount to only about 20% of the workforce in the industries.

Many industrialists were raising concerns and had said that migration of labourers to their native places will create the shortage of labourers thereby impacting the industrial operations.

While addressing these concerns after the Union Cabinet meeting, the minister said not all of the migrant workers have gone back during the lockdown. He added that many don't feel the need to leave for their homes as their companies provided for their food and shelter.

Gadkari said people migrate to cities as there are no jobs in their native place. While elaborating on the migration of labourers to the native place, he informed that he read some reports which mentioned cancelling Shramik Trains because they did not get enough people on board.