 NIT-Calicut Holds Suspension Of Dalit Student Vysakh Premkumar Accused Of Holding Protest Against Ram Temple Consecration
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNIT-Calicut Holds Suspension Of Dalit Student Vysakh Premkumar Accused Of Holding Protest Against Ram Temple Consecration

NIT-Calicut Holds Suspension Of Dalit Student Vysakh Premkumar Accused Of Holding Protest Against Ram Temple Consecration

The B.Tech student Vysakh Premkumar was suspended for an alleged 'unlawful gathering' in the campus of NIT-C, but now the college administration has quashed the order.

Mariyam UsmaniUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Deccan Herald

NIT Calicut is on the cask of scorching debates after Vysakh Premkumar, a Dalit student, got suspended from the campus for organising a protest against the Ram Temple consecration. According to the reports, he is a final-year student in 'Electronics and Communication Engineering', who led the student protest against the grand celebration of the Ram-Mandir event. Taking note of the harsh responses and reactions, NIT-C has put a hold on the previous official order of suspension.

The student protest was organised by the Science and Spirituality Club on January 22, and the students were assembled to oppose the saffron politics of political polarisation. Vysakh Premkumar led the protest and presented a saffron map of the country. However, there was nothing against the pious spiritual and religious status of Lord Ram, and they just opposed the current idea of Ram-Rajya and the related political manipulation of faith, but the college administration took strict action against the protest.

Ban on academic activities for three days

The college administration passed an order to control the sudden outburst and put a ban on academic activities for three days. The unexpected suspension became a national potboiler in no time, as the Dean of Students has accused him of inciting unrest and turmoil in the institution. The reactions to the sudden suspension are getting tons of reactions in political segments of activism. Student wings of CPI(m) and Congress, SFI, and KSU have marched to support the Dalit students. Thus, the NIT-C passed another order to put a hold on the suspension.

Read Also
Days before Valentine's Day, NIT Calicut issues diktat banning PDA on campus
article-image

Some videos of police lathi-charge are also circulating

Some videos of police lathi charges are also circulating on the sidelines of media portals. On January 22, the Ram-Mandir consecration was celebrated with the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', flags, slogans, firecrackers, and candles across India. The discussions around freedom of expression are still under the claws of power and profit-oriented politics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIT-Calicut Holds Suspension Of Dalit Student Vysakh Premkumar Accused Of Holding Protest Against...

NIT-Calicut Holds Suspension Of Dalit Student Vysakh Premkumar Accused Of Holding Protest Against...

Sudhir Chaudhary Apologises After Complaint Filed Over His 'Adivasi' Remark Against Hemant Soren

Sudhir Chaudhary Apologises After Complaint Filed Over His 'Adivasi' Remark Against Hemant Soren

Viral Video: Khalistani Referendum In San Francisco Turns Violent, Clashes Break Out Between Rival...

Viral Video: Khalistani Referendum In San Francisco Turns Violent, Clashes Break Out Between Rival...

Gujarat: 3 killed, Over 20 Injured In Separate Accidents On Limbdi-Ahmedabad Highway

Gujarat: 3 killed, Over 20 Injured In Separate Accidents On Limbdi-Ahmedabad Highway

LK Advani To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna: PM Modi

LK Advani To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna: PM Modi