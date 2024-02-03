NIT-Calicut Holds Suspension Of Dalit Student Vysakh Premkumar Accused Of Holding Protest Against Ram Temple Consecration

Deccan Herald

NIT Calicut is on the cask of scorching debates after Vysakh Premkumar, a Dalit student, got suspended from the campus for organising a protest against the Ram Temple consecration. According to the reports, he is a final-year student in 'Electronics and Communication Engineering', who led the student protest against the grand celebration of the Ram-Mandir event. Taking note of the harsh responses and reactions, NIT-C has put a hold on the previous official order of suspension.

The student protest was organised by the Science and Spirituality Club on January 22, and the students were assembled to oppose the saffron politics of political polarisation. Vysakh Premkumar led the protest and presented a saffron map of the country. However, there was nothing against the pious spiritual and religious status of Lord Ram, and they just opposed the current idea of Ram-Rajya and the related political manipulation of faith, but the college administration took strict action against the protest.

Ban on academic activities for three days

The college administration passed an order to control the sudden outburst and put a ban on academic activities for three days. The unexpected suspension became a national potboiler in no time, as the Dean of Students has accused him of inciting unrest and turmoil in the institution. The reactions to the sudden suspension are getting tons of reactions in political segments of activism. Student wings of CPI(m) and Congress, SFI, and KSU have marched to support the Dalit students. Thus, the NIT-C passed another order to put a hold on the suspension.

Some videos of police lathi-charge are also circulating

Some videos of police lathi charges are also circulating on the sidelines of media portals. On January 22, the Ram-Mandir consecration was celebrated with the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', flags, slogans, firecrackers, and candles across India. The discussions around freedom of expression are still under the claws of power and profit-oriented politics.