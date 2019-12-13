Nirmala Sitharaman beats Queen Elizabeth, Ivanka Trump in Forbes' powerful women list

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is more powerful than New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, British Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump's daughter and Advisor Ivanka Trump, according to the "World's most powerful women" rankings by US magazine Forbes.

Finance Minister Sitharaman has been ranked as the 34th most powerful woman in the world on Forbes' "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list ahead of Queen Elizabeth II, who is on the 40th spot and US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, who is on the 42nd spot and Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Prime Minister.

The ranking comes when India's inflation has started hurting and factory output having shrunk further in the latest numbers highlighting challenges for policymakers battling an economic slowdown amid surging food prices.

Factory output contracted 3.8 per cent in October after shrinking 4.3 per cent in September, in sharp contrast with an 8.4 per cent expansion in October last year.