Nirbhaya's parents, Delhi govt move court seeking fresh death warrant for convicts

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought response from the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case on a plea filed by the victim's parents and the Delhi government seeking issuance of a fresh death warrant.

The plea was moved by Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed after Supreme Court, in today's hearing, allowed the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of the convicts.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana was hearing the plea filed by the victim's parents and the Delhi government (prosecution department) and sought the response from all convicts and other respondents on the plea. The court put the matter for hearing on Wednesday Advocates Jitender Jha and Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's parents, also apprised the court about the Supreme Court today's proceeding.