Nirbhaya rape case: SC to hear Centre's plea seeking to separately execute convicts on Feb 11

The top court said that it will hear the government on the merit of the case.

Mehta asked the apex court to lay down a law for the execution of the death sentence and said that the nation's patience has been tested enough in December 16 gangrape case in which execution of sentence is getting delayed as death convicts are not exhausting their legal remedies and adopting delaying tactics.

The Centre had challenged in the apex court Delhi High Court's order rejecting its plea for separately executing the four convicts in the case.

Delhi High Court had, on Wednesday, granted a week's time to the four death row convicts to avail all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime.

The High Court had passed the order while hearing petitions filed by the Centre and Tihar jail authorities challenging the Patiala House Court's order which had stayed "till further order" the execution of the four convicts in the matter.

A Delhi court had earlier stayed till further orders the execution of the four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.