Nirbhaya rapist wants death sentence commuted, says already dying due to Delhi pollution

Singh was sentenced to death by a trial court on September 13, 2013, for raping and murdering the 23-year-old woman physiotherapist on the chilling cold night of December 16, 2012, in the national capital.

His sentence was upheld by the Delhi High Court and finally by the Supreme Court.

The convict -- Akshay -- in his review petition pleaded and requested the Supreme Court to consider his prayer and review its earlier judgement of May 5, 2017, in which the top cop sentenced him to the gallows.