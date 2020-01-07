Nirbhaya rape case: Delhi court to pronounce order on plea to expedite procedure to hang convicts

New Delhi: A Delhi court will pronounce its order at 3.30 pm on Tuesday on the plea of parents of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim seeking to expedite the procedure to hang all four convicted in the case and issuance of death warrant against them.

On Monday, the court dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole witness by claiming that he was "tutored" and sought the registration of FIR against him.

The court had on December 20 reserved the order on an application filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta's father till today. The petition had stated that the girl's friend committed perjury for giving false testimony in the court.

The sole eye-witness was accompanying the 23-year-old girl when she was raped and murdered by six men on a moving bus on December 16, 2012.

Besides Pawan Kumar Gupta, three others - Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh are facing the gallows in the case.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.