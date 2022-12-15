e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNirav Modi loses bid to take extradition fight to UK Supreme Court

Nirav Modi loses bid to take extradition fight to UK Supreme Court

Nirav Modi faces charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

Thursday, December 15, 2022
File image of fugitive Nirav Modi | PTI
London: In a major blow to fugitive Nirav Modi, the key accused in the PNB loan fraud scam on Thursday lost his bid to take his extradition fight to UK Supreme Court.

He has been denied permission by UK's court to move the country's top court to fight against his extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges. 

On November 9th, 2022, UK HC approved Modi’s extradition to India. 

The PNB loan fraud scam

Modi was arrested on 19th March, 2019 in the UK on the basis of an extradition request of Government of India to face trial in multi-crore bank fraud case in India. After his arrest, he filed several bail petitions which were strongly opposed and all the bail petitions were rejected by the courts in the UK.

Modi is facing charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

