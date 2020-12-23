Night curfew in Karnataka till January 2

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has imposed night curfew from Thursday across the state as a precautionary measure to arrest the spread of Covid-19. The night curfew that will be implemented between 11pm and 5am will be in force till January 2, 2021, a government order said. However, midnight Christmas mass on December 24 would be permitted following earlier guidelines. The order said movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 11pm to 5am, except for essential activities. However, there will be no restriction on movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.