NIA to probe Uttar Pradesh Al Qaeda case

Lucknow: The case of the Al Qaeda terrorist group nabbed in Lucknow has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe. The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad (ATS) had arrested few suspected terrorists from Lucknow and Kanpur last week.

The arrested terrorists were associated with Al Qaeda and their handlers were sitting in Peshawar, Pakistan. The arrested terrorists were members of Ansar Gajwatul Hind, an arm of Al Qaeda in India. A huge cache of arms and explosive had been recovered from the hideout of terrorists in Lucknow. During the investigation, it was found that the arrested terrorists were getting funds from abroad and had their aides in various parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the UP government decided to hand over this case to NIA. The home ministry issued notification of transferring the case to NIA.