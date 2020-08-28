NIA for SSR? BJP's P Muralidhar Rao says NIA might get involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Thursday said National Investigation Agency (NIA) may have to get involved in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as the case is getting bigger.

"Abetment of suicide, unnatural death are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is investigating Money laundering Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating Drug use case under the NDPS Act. NIA may have to get in - maybe.!! The case is getting larger - Connecting different cases - a web of networks," Rao tweeted.

He said that Indians all over are watching "keenly".

"Entire India and Indians all over are watching keenly - intensively and emotionally, Whoever is helping and contributing for this is not fighting for Justice for SSR but also - helping the clean Bollywood movement," he said.