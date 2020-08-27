Ankita Lokhande slams Rhea Chakraborty for claiming Sushant Singh Rajput had claustrophobia, shares video of him in cockpit

Rhea Chakraborty had told India Today: “When asked when did she realise that Sushant was suffering from some mental disorder, Rhea Chakraborty said, "When we were leaving for Europe, Sushant said that he feel claustrophobic in a flight. He took a medicine, Modafinil, without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he didn't leave his room for three days. Before the trip, he said that he was very happy. He had told me that he is very excited for the trip as he will show me his true side during our Europe stay. He will walk on the streets and have fun with me which he couldn't do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened.”

NCB to probe drug ring

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team from Mumbai has been asked to start "analysing the network" of the drug ring in the city in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Moreover, it has also been asked to look into the overall Bollywood drug network as well.

"Meanwhile, a team has been formed and left from Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case," Rakesh Asthana, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told ANI on Thursday.

The investigation has been put into motion, he informed.

The NCB on Wednesday registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the case.

The NCB has registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27, which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and Section 29, which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

CBI probe into Rhea and two phones

The central probe agencies looking into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput have tumbled upon startling conversation of his girl friend Rhea Chakraborty with a number of her close aides which has changed course of the probe.

When CBI's SIT landed in Mumbai, their top priority was to crack down the digital footprints of Rhea Chakraborty and her associates. Since the incident had happened in June, the central agencies feared that all efforts must have been made by the suspects to wipe out any evidence.

The federal agencies confiscated two mobile phones which were examined. Since most of the data had already disappeared, they cloned them to retrieve the deleted data. It lead to sensational findings which indicted several players including Rhea in the case.

Internal documents accessed by IANS reveals the painstaking works done by the agencies and Rhea's alleged bank fraud and suspicious nexus with the drug peddlers.

Rhea fed poison to my son: KK Singh

KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday morning openly declared that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son and was his murderer. In a 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

"Rhea used to feed poison to my son Sushant for a long time. She is his murderer. Rhea and her associates should be immediately arrested and punished," said Singh in the video clip, shared with IANS by family sources.

The CBI has taken over investigation into Sushant's death and new conjectures involving alleged links between Bollywood, the cricket world, drugs and Dubai underworld have lately emerged in sections of the media, as factors behind Sushant's death.

Earlier, shortly after Sushant died, KK Singh on behalf of the late actor's family, had filed an FIR in Patna charging Sushant's girlfriend Rhea and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

