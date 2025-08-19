 NIA Court Convicts Man In Counterfeit Currency Racket; Walks Free After 3 Years, 10 Months
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
NIA Court Convicts Man In Counterfeit Currency Racket; Walks Free After 3 Years, 10 Months | Representative Image

Mumbai: A special NIA court has convicted a man from Karnataka in a fake currency note circulation case and sentenced him to the time he has already served – three years and ten months – making him eligible for immediate release.

About The Case

Radhakrishna Adappa, arrested on May 20, 2019, was involved in circulating counterfeit notes worth Rs 82,000. The prosecution alleged he came in contact with key accused Isak Khan while Khan was lodged in Kolkata’s Presidency Correctional Home for a mobile theft case.

Influenced by Khan, Adappa joined the racket and supplied fake notes to another accused, Jasim Shaikh, who was caught by local police after collecting the currency.

Following the arrests of Shaikh and Khan, Adappa pleaded guilty. The court noted his demeanour reflected remorse for his actions while awarding the sentence already served.

