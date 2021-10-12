NIA conducts raids in multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir amid killings of civilians and army personnel

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted multiple raids across Jammu and Kashmir as a part of its crackdown on terrorism and the recent killing of civilians and army personnel in Kashmir. These raids were conducted in 16 different locations, the raids have mainly been focused on Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR.

The NIA is targeting multiple locations in central Kashmir to crack down on the Overground Networks (OGN) of terror outfits. The NIA is targeting individuals linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, Al Badr, and other terror outfits that have spread in J&K and beyond.

On Monday, five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. One terrorist was also neutralized. The dead terrorist was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front, a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Dar was involved in the recent civilian killing at Shahgund in Bandipora.

The killings of civilians have once again sparked the question of an exodus taking place of Kashmiri pandits, Hindus, and Sikhs from the region.

Reportedly, the NIA has intensified raids after the recent killing of the civilians in the Kashmir Valley while the sources say that these raids may continue.

(with inputs from sources)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 06:32 PM IST