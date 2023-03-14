NIA conducts raids in Jammu & Kashmir in connection with terror funding case |

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The raids are conducted as a part of its ongoing investigation in the terror funding case.

According to reports, searches were underway at the houses of suspects in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian. Enforcement Directorate raided the houses of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat over terror funding.

NIA raids in MP last week

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained two of the accused of terror funding case linked to ISIS from Seoni city on Saturday, the police said.

The NIA has registered a case in the year 2022, against the three accused. It was alleged that the three have hatched a conspiracy to further terrorist activities of banned organisation Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) and to disturb the unity, security and sovereignty of the country and to wage war against India.

Several books and electronic devices recovered from the accused

SP Seoni Ramji Shrivastava, told Free Press that the NIA team have detained the three accused from the city. The NIA first interrogated the three in Seoni and later released one of the accused Akram, but they have detained the two accused and took them away.

The NIA have detained Mohammad Aziz and Shoeb from the city. One of the accused runs a Madarsa and another runs a furniture shop.

Sources informed that the NIA have seized huge number of books, electronic devices like mobile phones, hard disc, pen drive, SD card and many other documents from the houses of both the accused.