MP: NIA carries out searches in Seoni, 2 persons issued notices; electronic devices seized

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh):The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and local police detained two persons and later released them post questioning after carrying out searches in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, during which some objectionable material and electronic devices were allegedly seized, a police official said on Sunday.

They have been issued notices by the Central probe agency and summoned to Bengaluru as part of the probe, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

The searches were carried out on the premises of three persons on Saturday, after which two persons were taken to Jabalpur for interrogation, Seoni Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava said.

Shrivastava said this action was taken in connection with a case registered in Delhi under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

'Objectionable literature' seized

"The NIA team seized electronic devices, hard disc and objectionable literature from these premises," he added.

Both the detained persons were later released by the NIA after questioning, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters on Sunday.

The duo has been served notices and summoned to Bengaluru, he said.

"As many as 26 articles, including mobile SIMs and electronic devices, were seized by the NIA team from these persons," Mishra informed.