NIA Arrests PFI's Master Weapons Trainer in Karnataka, Was Living Under False Identity

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made an arrest on Tuesday in Karnataka, apprehending an individual who was identified as a master weapons trainer affiliated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). The arrest was made due to his alleged involvement in the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case. It was discovered that he had been residing under an assumed identity.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by the leaders and members of the now banned organisation PFI (Popular Front of India). The conspiracy involved the recruitment and radicalisation of young individuals, as well as providing them with arms training, with the aim of promoting and carrying out terrorist activities. The ultimate objective of this conspiracy was purportedly to establish Islamic rule in India.

Accused was living with fake identity in Karnataka

The accused, Nossam Mohamed Yunus, a 33-year-old resident of Nandyal, was involved in the inverter business run by his elder brother. However, when his house was searched in September 2022, he was discovered to be absconding along with his wife and their two minor sons.

According to NIA investigations, it has been revealed that Nossam Mohamed Yunus had relocated his entire family from Andhra Pradesh and had been residing in the Cowl Bazar area of Bellary district in Karnataka. During this time, he had assumed a new identity as "Basheer" and had taken up the profession of a plumber.

Accused provided weapons training to youth in AP, Telangana

Yunus, who is believed to be a skilled weapons trainer, allegedly provided weapons training to the youth recruited by PFI in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. In addition, he held the position of PE Training State Coordinator for the Nizamabad PFI case in these two states.

During NIA's interrogation, Yunus has been evasive but has named Shaikh Ilyas Ahmed as another individual involved in the PFI Weapons Training program. Presently, Ilyas is absconding and his whereabouts are unknown.

The case so far

With Yunus's arrest, the NIA has once again brought to light PFI's alleged radical and nefarious plans, aimed at sowing communal discord among communities and exploiting innocent Muslim youth to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country.

The Telangana Police initially filed an FIR in this case on July 4, 2022. Subsequently, the NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case as RC-03/2022/NIA/HYD. To date, the NIA has filed two chargesheets against 16 accused individuals related to this case.