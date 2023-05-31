PFI Phulwarisharif Case: NIA raids underway at 25 locations in 3 states across India

NIA Squad | Representative

National Investigation Agency on Wednesday, May 31, conducted raids at nearly 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in the Popular Front of India Phulwarisharif case. The case pertains to the alleged involvement of the PFI in a terror plot in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna. The case was initially registered by the Bihar Police on July 12, 2022, after the arrest of two PFI activists, Mohammed Jalaluddin and Mohammed Mustaque Ahmed. The two men were allegedly found in possession of incriminating documents, including a training manual for PFI cadres.

The NIA took over the investigation on July 22, 2022. Since then, the agency has arrested a total of 13 people in connection with the case. The accused include PFI leaders and activists, as well as some former SIMI members.

PFI ban

It is pertinent to note, PFI was banned by the Indian government on September 28, 2022, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The ban came after a nationwide crackdown on the PFI, in which over 300 of its leaders and activists were arrested.

The government accused the PFI of being a terrorist organization and of having links to other terrorist groups, such as the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The PFI has denied the allegations and has called the ban a "witch hunt."

This is breaking news, more details awaited