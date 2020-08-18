NIA arrests eye doctor over IS-Khorasan link

The National Investigation Agency Monday night arrested a 28-year-old junior resident doctor in the ophthalmology department at Bengaluru's MS Ramaiah Medical College, for his alleged link to Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) terror outfit.

The NIA interrogated the doctor, Abdur Rahaman, at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru. "Upon interrogation, it is learnt that he had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days and returned to India," the NIA said in a statement.

Rahman, a resident of Bengaluru's Basavanagudi, allegedly confessed that he was involved in activities related to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISPK) and other ISIS operatives in Syria. He was allegedly developing a medical application to help ISIS operatives in conflict zones and other weapons-related apps for ISIS fighters, NIA said.

The NIA also conducted search and seizure operations at three locations belonging to Abdur Rahman upon his arrest and seized digital devices, mobile phone and a laptop, which NIA claims contains incriminating materials.

Meanwhile, the MS Ramaiah Medical College issued a statement Tuesday denouncing knowledge of Dr Abdur Rahman's alleged link to ISPK. "Abdur Rahman completed his MBBS from Bangalore Medical College Research Institute in 2014 and was admitted to MS Ramaiah Medical College in 2017 under government quota with a reference from the Karnataka Examinations Authority. He completed MS Ophthalmology after writing exams in July this year," the statement said.