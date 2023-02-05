e-Paper Get App
NIA arrests 3 for planning terror attacks in Hyderabad; Pakistan link emerge

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
National Investigation Agency | Photo: Representative Image
National Investigation Agency on Sunday named three arrested persons-- Mohd Zahed, Maaz Hasan Farooq, and Samiuddin-- under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for conspiring terror attacks in Hyderabad last October.

FIR filed against the accused on Jan 25

NIA filed the FIR against these 3 accused and others on January 25 this year. The key person Zahed, accused in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad had recruited several youth, including Maaz & Samiuddin, on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers belonging to LeT & ISI.

Key accused conspired terror attacks in Hyderabad City

NIA said, "As per the instructions of those handlers, Zahed conspired with his gang members to carry out terror activities including blasts and lone wolf attacks in Hyderabad City to create terror in the minds of the common public."

"It was also learnt that Zahed had received hand grenades from Pakistan-based handlers and was planning to hurl them at public gatherings and processions in order to create communal tension," the agency added.

