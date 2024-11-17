NHRC India’s 6-Day ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme On Human Rights For NHRIs Of 8 Global South Countries Concludes In Collaboration With MEA

NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India successfully concluded its six-day Executive Capacity Building Programme on Human Rights in collaboration with the union Ministry of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) for 33 participants of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) of eight countries of Global South organized in collaboration with the Union Ministry of External Affairs from 11th -16th November, 2024.

These included Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Jordan. The programme aimed at promoting dialogue, sharing experiences, best practices and build capacity to protect and promote human rights across the world and particularly in the Global South. This initiative is part of NHRC India's broader strategy to strengthen collaboration with global partners, reinforcing the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity.

In addition to the inaugural and valedictory sessions, the participants were exposed to the various aspects of human rights, human welfare and related best practices in the 19 sessions conducted by the eminent experts on diverse topics, including democracy, socio-economic and cultural rights, digital security, and international human rights frameworks.

The participants also exchanged best practices, reinforcing the global south's commitment to safeguarding human rights, fostering inclusivity, and achieving sustainable development. They were also taken for field visits to have an understanding of the Indian art and culture.

The programme began with the inaugural session addressed by the NHRC, India Acting Chairperson, Smt Vijaya Bharathi Sayani recalled common ideas, cultural ethos and aspirations of the Global South, particularly the Asian communities valuing basic dignity and equality of all humans.

NHRC, India Secretary General, Mr Bharat Lal in the opening remarks highlighted various civilization originated in Asia. He spoke about diversity, respect for human rights and non-violence as a way of life in India.

After inaugural, the programme on day-one had four technical sessions on UN & human rights, Democracy in action: Free & fair elections, Convergence of human rights framework & SDGs and NHRC India, its mandate & functioning.

The sessions were addressed by the former NHRC, India Member, Dr D M Mulay; former DG, Election Commission of India, Mr Akshay Rout; UN Resident Coordinator, India, Mr Shompi Sharp & former NHRC Register (Law), Mr Surajit Dey.

On the second day, the participants had interactive sessions on Institutional Framework for Protection of Human Rights in India, Complaints Management and Redressal of Human Rights violations, NHRC and International Outreach, Collaborations & Partnerships, and NHRC’s approach to Research, Training, Outreach and Advocacy.

These were addressed by NHRC, India Secretary General, Mr Bharat Lal, NHRC, India Registrar (Law), Mr Joginder Singh, NHRC, India Joint Secretaries, Smt Anita Sinha and Mr Devendra Kumar Nim.

On the third day of the capacity building programme, the four sessions were on Human Rights Violations: Investigation, Spot enquiry and Analysis of Reports, Cyber Space and Human Rights: Ensuring Cyber Security, Collaboration with HRDs, NGOs and CSOs for protection and promotion of Human Rights by Mr Manoj Yadav, DG, RPF, Mr Muktesh Chander, Special Monitor, NHRC, Mr Sandeep Chachra, Executive Director, Action Aid Association. This was followed by a visit to the PM Museum.

On the fourth day, sessions covered included the Promotion of socio-economic and cultural rights: quality of life and dignity, Mission LiFE: Sustainability and Human Rights, Evolution of Human Rights in Indian Jurisprudence, India and Global South: Developmental Cooperation and Partnership. These were taken by NHRC, India Secretary General, Mr Bharat Lal, Mission Director, NITI Aayog, Mr Yugal Kishore Joshi, Former NHRC Member, Justice M.M. Kumar and Former Indian Ambassador to UN, New York, Mr Asoke Kumar Mukerji, respectively

On the fifth day, Member, NITI Aayog, Dr. V K Paul addressed a session on Universal Access to affordable & quality healthcare and Former NHRC Member, Mr Rajiv Jain spoke on Special focus on protection of Vulnerable and Marginalized Groups.

The last session, chaired by NHRC, India Joint Secretary, Ms Anita Sinha and SSP, Vikram Meena saw participants discussing emerging human rights issues and sharing best practices.

The participants applauded NHRC India’s initiative and said that it was an eye-opener and with this kind of programme, solidarity among Global South and their NHRIs will get further strengthened. It is important that we work together.

In his valedictory address, Foreign Secretary, Mr Vikram Misri said that the Indian Constitution enshrines Universal Declaration of Human Rights principles, protecting rights to life, liberty, equality and dignity. NHRC, India Secretary General, Mr Bharat Lal said that this programme gave an opportunity to share experiences and ideas for further protecting & promoting human rights and dignity in our respective countries.

NHRC, DG(I), Ajay Bhatnagar, Joint Secretary, Ms Anita Sinha and other senior officers were present. He expressed the hope that this six-day program will result in better ideas to protect and promote human rights and dignity of people in the Global South. The NHRC, India is committed to organizing such programmes.

The participants were also treated to a cultural immersion tour of the Taj Mahal, Agra, on the concluding day today. This visit underscored the importance of heritage in human rights discourse, celebrating India's rich legacy of diversity and mutual respect.