 Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that at least 10 newborn babies have died after a fire broke out in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh on 15.11.2024.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Jhansi Hospital Fire: 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die in NICU, NHRC Seeks Report from UP Authorities | PTI

Apart from these deaths, a total 16 babies sustained injuries while 37 were rescued. Reportedly, the police authorities have confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and the babies, who died, were in incubators at the time of the incident.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report are indeed disturbing and indicate negligence resulting in a grave violation of human rights of the victim babies as they were in the care of a government institution.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within one week.

article-image

The report should include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against the responsible officials, the medical treatment being provided to the injured and compensation if any, paid to the aggrieved families. The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/ proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

