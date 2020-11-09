NGT imposes ban on sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till Nov 30; all licenses for sale suspended

The order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) fell under the 'poor' and above categories.

"The cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals, like Diwali, Chatt, New Year, Christmas, etc, as may be specified by the concerned state," the order said.

The NGT said that restrictions are optional for the authorities at other places, but added that if there are more stringent measures under orders of the authorities, the same will prevail.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Delhi Police suspended all licenses issued for sale of firecrackers and said that further action will be taken on the National Green Tribunal's directions.

"All licences issued for the sale of firecrackers have been suspended and further action will be taken on NGT directions," tweeted the official Twitter account of Delhi Police.