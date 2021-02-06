News in brief

Delhi’s parent outreach program

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued guidelines for parents outreach program of School Management Committees, urging school heads to ensure that parents have a mechanism to reach out with their concerns and issues. In an order issued on February 3, the Delhi Directorate of Education said the School Management Committees (SMCs) were created as a means of increasing parents' participation in the governance of schools and to act as a bridge between parents and the school.

Travellers warned against arms in bag

New Delhi: A day after 11 cartridges were found in the baggage of a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International airport here, the Delhi Police on Saturday urged travellers to re-check their belongings and warned of legal action against those found with ammunition. A total of 13 cases, where ammunition has been found in the baggage of passengers during security check, have already been registered this year at the IGI Airport police station under sections of Arms Act, officials said.

RINL privatisation: TDP MLA resigns

Visakhapatnam: Former Minister and Telugu Desam legislator G Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation from his post in protest against the Centre's decision toprivatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited that has a steel plant here. Rao said the resignation letter has been sent to the Speaker of the House.

Museum on General Thimayya

Madikeri: A museum celebrating the life of former Army Chief General Kodandera Subayya Thimayya, housing a variety of antique weaponry and war relics, was inaugurated on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind. "Sunny Side", the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya, who served as the Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961, has been renovated and converted into the museum here in Karnataka's Kodagu district.