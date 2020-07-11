Newly inducted Madhya Pradesh ministers to get portfolios on Sunday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he will allocate portfolios to ministers on July 12.

"The allocation of portfolios is my duty. Today I am in Gwalior and will do the allocation tomorrow," Chouhan told reporters in a press conference here.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Gwalior Smart City command centre to assess the preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have arranged facilities for 35,000 beds to deal with COVID-19 pandemic in the state. If there is a need then we will arrange 83,000 more beds. My primary concern is how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic on an urgent basis," Chouhan added.

Twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on July 2.

Notably, this was the second cabinet expansion since Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to the helm of state affairs on March 23. He had earlier only inducted five ministers in the cabinet in April.