Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj failed to appoint Ashoknagar district collector, says Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has failed to appoint collector of Ashoknagar district in last 11 days. The ex-CM posted a tweet in which he raised the issue of vacant collector’s post and attacked Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia in one shot.

On June 30, collector Dr Manju Singh had retired and since then the post is lying vacant. It is claimed that Scindia wants to appoint an IAS officer close to him on the post.