Allahabad High Court Rules Marriages Based On Fake Conversion Certificates Invalid

Allahabad High Court has ruled that marriages conducted using fake religious conversion certificates are legally invalid. The verdict comes amid a rise in cases where couples presented forged documents from organizations such as Arya Samaj to legitimize interfaith marriages without actual conversion.

The court clarified that a marriage between individuals of different faiths cannot be recognized under personal laws unless a genuine religious conversion has taken place. Judges emphasized that certificates obtained through fraudulent means do not make such unions lawful and constitute a violation of the state’s laws governing conversions.

The bench directed the state home secretary to carry out a detailed investigation into institutions that facilitate such arrangements. Authorities are expected to review cases involving organizations accused of issuing forged documents and operating outside legal standards. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for August 29.

The court also highlighted a legitimate path for interfaith couples. Couples may register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, which allows individuals from different religions to wed without converting, provided the marriage is properly registered.

Legal experts have described the judgment as a significant step to uphold the integrity of personal laws and curb fraudulent practices in marriage registration. The order is expected to influence marriage protocols across Uttar Pradesh and ensure compliance with existing regulations.