India To Push For Inclusive Solar Irrigation Pumps Under PM-KUSUM

Lucknow: India has set an ambitious target of deploying 4.9 million solar irrigation pumps (SIPs) by 2026, positioning solar irrigation as a cornerstone of the country’s renewable energy transition.

The programme featured interactive sessions and technical modules on sustainable farming through solar irrigation, installation and operation of SIPs, economic and financial aspects, gender and social inclusion, farmer outreach strategies, and the role of Jan Seva Kendras in expanding adoption.

This vision was underscored at a two-day programme on capacity building for inclusive solar irrigation adoption under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), held on September 23–24 at the ICAR–Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research (IISR), Raebareli Road, Lucknow. The workshop brought together 30 agriculture extension officers and scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh to strengthen their knowledge and skills on promoting SIPs and the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Highlighting IWMI’s research, Dr. Deepak Varhney presented the institute’s extensive work on on-grid and off-grid solar irrigation carried out under the Solar Irrigation for Agricultural Resilience (SoLAR) project, supported by the Swiss Development Cooperation.

“Solar irrigation has the potential to transform smallholder farming in India, but its success depends on local capacity and awareness. Through this workshop, we aim to equip extension officers with the knowledge and tools to support farmers effectively, ensuring that women and marginalized communities also benefit,” said Dr. Darshini Ravindranath, Project Lead of SoLAR and Senior Researcher at IWMI, in her opening remarks.

The event, organized by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) in collaboration with ICAR–KVKs and the Gujarat Energy and Research Management Institute (GERMI), sought to address barriers such as limited awareness among smallholder and women farmers, which have slowed SIP adoption despite its vast potential.

The inaugural session was chaired by Dr. Ranjay Singh, Assistant Director General (Agricultural Extension), ICAR. Special remarks were delivered by Shri Anil Kumar Pathak of the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department and Dr. Shantanu Dubey, Director of ICAR-ATARI Kanpur.

On the second day, participants visited grid-connected and off-grid solar irrigation sites in Chinhat, where they gained first-hand exposure to the technology and its practical applications in the field.