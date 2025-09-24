 How 13-Year-Old Afghan Boy Survived 1,000km Flight In Aircraft’s Landing Gear To Delhi
The boy reportedly hid in the rear central landing gear compartment of a Kam Air flight and endured sub-zero temperatures and dangerously low oxygen levels for more than two hours.

Shashank Nair
Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Left: 13-year-old boy Right: Ai-generated image | X

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light involving a 13-year-old boy from Kunduz, Afghanistan, who miraculously survived a perilous journey from Kabul to Delhi.

The boy reportedly hid in the rear central landing gear compartment of a Kam Air flight and endured sub-zero temperatures and dangerously low oxygen levels for more than two hours. The entral landing gear compartment is inside the wheel bay or undercarriage of an aircraft.

He was found after the aircraft landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

Airport and security authorities revealed that the teenager managed to sneak into Kabul airport and climbed into the rear central landing gear of the aircraft before its departure. After the plane landed in Delhi, he was spotted walking on the taxiway near the aircraft. He was immediately taken into custody for questioning and medical care. Following initial procedures, the boy was repatriated to Afghanistan.

How Did He Survive?

The rear central landing gear compartment is known to have freezing temperatures and extremely low oxygen levels at high cruising altitudes. Despite these harsh conditions, the boy survived, possibly due to the relatively short flight duration of approximately 1.5 hours.

Wheel-Well Stowaways

Those who resort to this dangerous and illegal method of travel are known as wheel-well stowaways. These individuals hide in the aircraft’s landing gear, often attempting to reach another country in search of a better life. According to data cited by India Today, most stowaways do not survive, only about 24% make it out alive.

