'If Landing Gear Did Not Retract, Suggests Major Technical Defect In AI-171 Crash': Former Air India Pilot Manmath Routray

Bhubaneshwar: Former Air India commercial pilot and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Manmath Routray on Friday raised concerns regarding the technical condition of the Air India-171 aircraft that crashed on June 12 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives, including cabin crew.

Routray stated that preliminary visuals suggest that there may be a "major technical defect" if the landing gears failed to retract according to the initial visuals that had emerged.

Speaking on the incident, he said, "The visuals after the incident show that the landing gear has not gone up as it should be. If the landing gear has not gone up, then there is a 100% chance of major technical default... If the landing gear failed, which means there is a major technical defect... If both engines have failed, then there is a possibility of a fault in Boeing's design."

The former pilot of Air India further pointed out that the aircraft had reportedly undergone recent maintenance, and many components had been overhauled, and perhaps a mistake could have occurred during maintenance.

He said, "To date, no one has even questioned Air India's training standards... The scene reveals that much data emerged from various sources yesterday, which was not even half the truth. The facts that are slowly surfacing indicate that the aircraft was under maintenance, a substantial amount of work has been completed, and many components have been overhauled. Perhaps a mistake occurred during maintenance, as Boeing's record for this aircraft has been flawless to date..."

"Initially, when this aircraft came 14 years ago, there was an issue with its battery. It's a very efficient and stable aircraft. It seems there was a problem with the thrust (engine power)... The aircraft was max loaded. In summer, temperatures are high, and higher temperatures result in lower density, it lowers the performance of the aircraft. It lowers the efficiency of the aircraft..." Routray stated.

A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off.

