 'If Landing Gear Did Not Retract, Suggests Major Technical Defect In AI-171 Crash': Former Air India Pilot Manmath Routray
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'If Landing Gear Did Not Retract, Suggests Major Technical Defect In AI-171 Crash': Former Air India Pilot Manmath Routray

'If Landing Gear Did Not Retract, Suggests Major Technical Defect In AI-171 Crash': Former Air India Pilot Manmath Routray

Routray stated that preliminary visuals suggest that there may be a "major technical defect" if the landing gears failed to retract according to the initial visuals that had emerged.

ANIUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Biju Janata Dal leader Manmath Routray | X @ANI

Bhubaneshwar: Former Air India commercial pilot and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Manmath Routray on Friday raised concerns regarding the technical condition of the Air India-171 aircraft that crashed on June 12 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives, including cabin crew.

Routray stated that preliminary visuals suggest that there may be a "major technical defect" if the landing gears failed to retract according to the initial visuals that had emerged.

Speaking on the incident, he said, "The visuals after the incident show that the landing gear has not gone up as it should be. If the landing gear has not gone up, then there is a 100% chance of major technical default... If the landing gear failed, which means there is a major technical defect... If both engines have failed, then there is a possibility of a fault in Boeing's design."

The former pilot of Air India further pointed out that the aircraft had reportedly undergone recent maintenance, and many components had been overhauled, and perhaps a mistake could have occurred during maintenance.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Read Also
Supreme Court Rejects Congress Leader Vinay Kulkarni's Plea For More Time To Surrender In BJP Leader...
article-image

He said, "To date, no one has even questioned Air India's training standards... The scene reveals that much data emerged from various sources yesterday, which was not even half the truth. The facts that are slowly surfacing indicate that the aircraft was under maintenance, a substantial amount of work has been completed, and many components have been overhauled. Perhaps a mistake occurred during maintenance, as Boeing's record for this aircraft has been flawless to date..."

"Initially, when this aircraft came 14 years ago, there was an issue with its battery. It's a very efficient and stable aircraft. It seems there was a problem with the thrust (engine power)... The aircraft was max loaded. In summer, temperatures are high, and higher temperatures result in lower density, it lowers the performance of the aircraft. It lowers the efficiency of the aircraft..." Routray stated.

A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief

Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri