New Year 2021: Here's a list of long weekends in 2021 for you to plan ahead

The year is almost over. People are still fighting pandemic fatigue, and many are itching to move out and about without having to worry about contracting the virus. With the pandemic restricting and even thwarting travel plans, words like ‘holiday’ and ‘vacation’ were kind of struck off from the dictionary in 2020.

And, now, it’s time to leave 2020 behind (for the better) and look forward to a New Year (in the true sense!). And, to add to your excitement (pandemic be damned!), we have collated a list of long weekends, that you can use to plan your vacations ahead or take some time off work.