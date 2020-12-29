New Year's Eve 2020: How to make your virtual parties fun on December 31

As the novel coronavirus dampened the festivities of most festivals this year, people accepted the new normal and switched to virtual house parties and zoom meetings.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of the night curfew imposed by government, several people are planning to ring in the new year with their friends and family members via video-chat apps like Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.

Here are four ways to spice up your virtual parties:

Plan a theme

Getting dolled up for virtual parties can help you get into the festive spirit. I mean, who doesn't love to play dress up?

As you try to make people feel connected despite the distance, adding a theme to your virtual party can not only unite them but will also entertain them. From Bollywood Night to 80′s retro, there are ample of themes to choose from.

Play online games

Whether it's Charades or Bingo, there are number of apps that will help you play the traditional games with a virtual caller. This virtual game session will ensure that your Zoom house party is as fun as an in-person one.

Simply send the link of the app to your friends and ask them to install it before the party.

Buy food for your friends

Enjoying the last meal of the year with your friends is a tradition that people have been following for year.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, when you can't invite your family and friends over for a hearty meal, get food delivered to their door step and enjoy a virtual potluck.

Have a watch party

The streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is out with a social viewing experience feature, which will allow the users to watch content together.

Prime Video Customers will be able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronised playback - which the host controls and a chat feature to communicate with participants, it added.