New Year's Eve 2020: Virtual parties, events to attend on 31st December

Amid rising cases and the new UK variant of the coronavirus strain, the government has urged residents to keep safety protocols in mind while reveling in the new year celebrations. With the night curfew implemented implemented in all municipalities in Maharashtra, while you're still contemplating stepping out for NYE parties with your friends and family members, here's a list of virtual parties and events to attend on 31st:

Amazon Prime Watch Party

The streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is out with a social viewing experience feature, which will allow the users to watch content together.

"Prime Video customers in India can now enjoy Prime Video Watch Party, a native social viewing experience on desktop that is available for Prime members at no additional cost to their membership," a statement said.

With the feature, customers will be able to choose from thousands of titles available in Prime Video's SVOD (subscription video on demand) catalogue that includes Originals such "The Family Man", "Mirzapur", "Inside Edge" and "Made In Heaven", besides global titles including "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," "The Boys", "Hunters", "Fleabag", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", and "Borat: Subsequent Movie".

Prime Video Customers will be able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronised playback - which the host controls and a chat feature to communicate with participants, it added.