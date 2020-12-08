Celebrate the end of 2020 with Amazon Prime Watch Party: How to use it, member limit - All you need to know

With the new normal in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is out with a social viewing experience feature, which will allow the users to watch content together.

On Monday, the streamer launched Watch Party in India, a native social viewing experience.

"Prime Video customers in India can now enjoy Prime Video Watch Party, a native social viewing experience on desktop that is available for Prime members at no additional cost to their membership," a statement said.

With the feature, customers will be able to choose from thousands of titles available in Prime Video's SVOD (subscription video on demand) catalogue that includes Originals such "The Family Man", "Mirzapur", "Inside Edge" and "Made In Heaven", besides global titles including "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," "The Boys", "Hunters", "Fleabag", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", and "Borat: Subsequent Movie".

Prime Video Customers will be able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronised playback - which the host controls and a chat feature to communicate with participants, it added.