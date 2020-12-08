Celebrate the end of 2020 with Amazon Prime Watch Party: How to use it, member limit - All you need to know
With the new normal in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is out with a social viewing experience feature, which will allow the users to watch content together.
On Monday, the streamer launched Watch Party in India, a native social viewing experience.
"Prime Video customers in India can now enjoy Prime Video Watch Party, a native social viewing experience on desktop that is available for Prime members at no additional cost to their membership," a statement said.
With the feature, customers will be able to choose from thousands of titles available in Prime Video's SVOD (subscription video on demand) catalogue that includes Originals such "The Family Man", "Mirzapur", "Inside Edge" and "Made In Heaven", besides global titles including "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," "The Boys", "Hunters", "Fleabag", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", and "Borat: Subsequent Movie".
Prime Video Customers will be able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronised playback - which the host controls and a chat feature to communicate with participants, it added.
Watch Party will accommodate up to 100 participants per session. Each participant, however, must have a Prime membership or Prime Video subscription.
Currently, the feature is limited to only desktops and is not accessible via devices like mobiles or smart TVs.
Steps:
- Choose any movie/show you wish to play.
- Click on Create Watch Party.
- Share the link with those you wish to add.
Online video consumption has seen massive growth in the last few months as COVID-19 pandemic has restricted social activities like visits to movie theatres. Companies are now looking at offering experiences that are similar, albeit ensuring social distancing.
Earlier this year, Disney+ Hotstar had introduced a 'Watch with your friends' feature during the IPL season that allowed users to video chat with their friends while watching the live stream of the match, all on a single screen. Facebook has a Watch Party feature on its platform as well.
Amazon Prime Video competes with players like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 in India.
