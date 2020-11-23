Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film 'Durgavati' is now 'Durgamati – The Myth'; premieres Dec 11 on Amazon Prime

Directed by Ashok, the film is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror thriller, "Bhaagamathie". Superstar Akshay Kumar is presenting the project, scheduled to release on December 11, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhumi stars as an IAS officer, a role essayed by Anushka Shetty in the original version.

Besides Akshay, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra.

The wait is exciting as well as nerve-racking because this is the first time, she will be toplining a film alone.

"It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-racking. There is a lot of responsibility on me," Bhumi earlier told IANS.

"I have always had a co-star to share the responsibility with, and now I am helming this film. I am really excited to see how people react to this. I have never looked like this. People have never seen me in this avatar," she said about starring in the horror film.

Bhumi is also set to start shooting for "Badhaai Do", part two to the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Badhaai Ho". Ayushmann and Bhumi have scored hits with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Bala" in the past.

Bhumi is satisfied doing the meaningful cinema she has been a part of. "I feel fortunate that I've never been on a film set and felt like why am I here? I don't want to be unhappy doing the work I do and that has never happened. I have never been part of a film I felt is not correct," she said.

She says as an actor her profession comes with a certain responsibility. "There is a lot that needs to change and if I can use my craft, my voice, the medium that I have been given by God to bring about a positive change around me, I will be a lucky person. The priority is to entertain the audience but I always make sure I leave them with more than a couple of laughs," says Bhumi.