From Zoom to house party: New Year celebrations move indoors owing to COVID-19 night curfew

For many, the highlight of 2020 is perhaps the fact that it is ending shortly. While a lot of us had plans of saying good-bye to this challenging year with parties and night-outs, the coronavirus has once again played spoilsport. This year, Mumbaikars will have to content themselves with small groups (no more than four people) and visits to restaurants, pubs and the like will end far before the stroke of midnight.

Recently, Maharashtra government issued notifications stating that New Year celebrations would be heavily curtailed by a night curfew. While the jaded folks of 2020 are no stranger to curfews and lockdowns, there was uncertainty about the extent of this particular set of restrictions. Multiple clarifications followed, and as things stand now, gatherings of five or more people are prohibited from 11 pm to 6 am. Establishments such as pubs, restaurants and theatres will close at 11 pm — a fact that has prompted some to decide that they will be ringing in the new year at 10:30 pm (Mumbaikars are pros at jugaad)!

Often dubbed the city that never sleeps or ‘maximum city’, Mumbaikars usually celebrate the new year in spectacular ways, with clubs, theme parks and hotels offering up an array of dazzling events. Unfortunately, while a Google search for ‘new year parties in Mumbai’ once overwhelmed us with options, it now begins with a warning that COVID-19 may play spoilsport to the best laid plans. Lockdown aside, many of Mumbai’s favourite 31st night haunts continue to remain shut. The Lalit’s Kitty Su, usually a favourite among revellers, is currently not operational. A call to the well-known club reveals that no new year events are slated to take place on December 31. Another option, perhaps slightly better geared towards all age brackets, is EsselWorld’s Bignite bash. This too is unlikely to occur this year, as the amusement park continues to remain non-operational.

So, are house parties the answer?

With clubs and public events curtailed, many are turning to house parties. “It’s going to be a last moment plan like every year. But looking at the current pandemic situation where the government is posing strict laws to close the clubs early on 31st night, I might plan a house party,” explains 25-year old Kartikeya Singh.