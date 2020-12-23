Here comes Santa Claus: Airborne Father Christmas gets tangled in power lines, rescued by firemen - watch video

"We typically don’t respond to a 'Rudolph lane-changed me' call, but when you get multiple calls... it’s best to go check it out. Turns out Santa was trying to get some last minute fun in before the holiday and got into a hot wire situation. Don’t worry!... he wasn’t hurt and Metro Fire of Sacramento," the handle had shared on Facebook with two pictures of the beleaguered Claus.

The Fire Department had also taken to social media with videos of their rescue efforts. Santa, they said, was unhurt, but he might need a new sleigh. "Through teamwork with @SacFirePIO and @SMUDUpdates the person was successfully rescued from the aircraft into power lines in Rio Linda. We are happy to report Santa is uninjured and will be ready for Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh!" the handle opined.

"The aircraft was a “hyper light,” not a hang glider as originally reported," they explained.