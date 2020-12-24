Don't worry kids, Santa is immune to COVID-19

With Christmas all but cancelled in parts of the world, many children have become increasingly worried that Santa might not be able to get their presents this year. Those who are perhaps a tad morbidly inclined have also voiced their concerns that Santa's advanced age might make him more susceptible to COVID-19. Not to mention, his extensive travel plans aren't exactly the flavour of this holiday season.

Now, we're not sure how convinced you are about Santa's existence. But the World Health Organisation assures that Father Christmas' gifting schedule will progress as per usual. And his entry has even been cleared by world leaders who will be relaxing quarantine measures to allow Santa to enter their airspace.

"I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus. We had a brief chat with him and he is doing very well. Mrs. Claus is doing very well," assures Maria Van Kerkhove. She is the COVID-19 Technical Lead for the WHO, and one would assume that children can taken her at her word.

Quite understandably, they are rather busy at this time. And as Kerkhove notes, with quarantine measures relaxed, Santa "will be able to travel in and out of the airspace and be able to deliver presents to children".