New survey shows Modi govt popularity highest since pandemic start

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

A recent survey shows that approval ratings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government have risen to the highest since the pandemic's start, although there are concerns over the rising prices of essential items and unemployment.

According to 67 per cent of the 64,000 polled by LocalCircles, Modi's government has met or exceeded second term expectations. This is a jump from last year's 51 per cent when COVID-19 infections overburdened hospitals and crematoriums and from 2020's 62 percent when the pandemic started.

The overall consensus of the survey was that the government was better prepared to handle the third wave and had managed the economy well.

There were concerns over the rate of unemployment being steady at 7 percent since the start of the year with 47 percent of those being polled saying that India has not been able to address the issue.

However, 37 percent showed approval in the government's handling of joblessness. This is a rise from 2021's 27 percent and 2020's 29 percent.

This growing approval in the government comes even as India's retail inflation is at an eight-year high, which the Modi government has been trying to contain through measures like wheat and sugar export restrictions.

Other findings from the survey include:

- 73 percent said they were optimistic about their and their families' future in India

- 44 percent believe that the government wasn't taking enough steps to reduce pollution and improve air quality

- 60 percent said that the government was effective in improving communal harmony while 33 percent disagreed with this

- Over 50 percent said that doing business in India has become easier