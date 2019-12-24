New probes are welcome, have nothing to hide: Kejriwal on CBI enquiry against AAP govt

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is ready for any kind of scrutiny and has nothing to hide, adding people who are in public life should always be ready for any such scan.

His comments came in response to a tweet from a journalist who claimed that as the Delhi Assembly elections were approaching, pressure has been mounted on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a fresh probe against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"We welcome any kind of scrutiny. We have nothing to hide. CAG has already appreciated our work after its audit. CBI has given us clean chit on multiple occasions. Any new investigations are welcome. People who are in public life should always be ready for any scrutiny," the Chief Minister tweeted.