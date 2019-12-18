Everyone knows who instigates riots in India: Arvind Kejriwal

On being asked about the involvement of the AAP leaders, he said his party will not gain anything from the violence. The BJP leaders have alleged that the AAP leaders are responsible for the violence in Delhi since Sunday. "The opposition which is making the accusation (against AAP) is the one spreading violence. They may get the benefit of the violence. Why AAP will do violence. What will we get out of it? Those who are involved in the violence are doing it as they are scared to lose (the elections)," Kejriwal said.

He added that everyone is well aware "who can instigate riots in India". Kejriwal said he is worried about the situation in Delhi and requested everyone to maintain peace and law and order. "We all have the right to protest but in a peaceful and non-violent manner."